O-Line Commit Rhett Morris Brings Physicality and Positional Flex to WVU
A couple of weeks ago, Ramsey, New Jersey product Rhett Morris (6'3", 305 lbs) became the first offensive lineman in West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, UMass, UNLV, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others.
Today, we take a closer look at what Morris will be bringing to Morgantown.
Highlights
Evaluation
Comes from a pretty run-heavy offense that loves to pound the ball inside. Has been coached extremely well by a program (Don Bosco Prep) that has pumped a ton of talented players into the highest level of college football.
Very technically sound, particularly in the run game where he's had more reps. More of a mauler than an agile guard, although he has the ability to pull and be the lead blocker in space. I would imagine WVU will want to keep him at left guard, but could maybe even work his way into some reps at center, depending on how his body transforms in a Mike Joseph strength program. Regardless of what the plan is for him with Joseph, they'll likely want to pursue increasing his athleticism. It's not a major issue by any means, but in this offense, linemen will need to adjust to playing uptempo and having the ability to pull. Has starting potential.
