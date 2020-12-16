Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
OFFICIAL: ATH Davis Mallinger Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Davis Mallinger
Height: 6'1" Weight: 176

Hometown: Cocoa, Florida

High school: Cocoa

Power Five Offers:

Illinois, Mississippi State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Group of Five Offers:

Central Florida, Florida International, Toledo.

Evaluation:

Mallinger is a deep threat that can line up on the inside and outside. He has a lot of speed and has shiftiness in space. 

Playing time projection:

The receiving corp is looking for deep threats and Mallinger can fill that need. However, it may take a few years before he sees a lot of playing time. 

