OFFICIAL: ATH Davis Mallinger Signs with West Virginia
The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Davis Mallinger
Height: 6'1" Weight: 176
Hometown: Cocoa, Florida
High school: Cocoa
Power Five Offers:
Illinois, Mississippi State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Group of Five Offers:
Central Florida, Florida International, Toledo.
Evaluation:
Mallinger is a deep threat that can line up on the inside and outside. He has a lot of speed and has shiftiness in space.
Playing time projection:
The receiving corp is looking for deep threats and Mallinger can fill that need. However, it may take a few years before he sees a lot of playing time.
