OFFICIAL: LB Ja'Corey Hammett Signs with West Virginia
Ja'Corey Hammett
Height: 6'3" Weight: 205
Hometown: Miami, Florida
High school: Northwestern
Power Five Offers:
Miami, West Virginia
Group of Five Offers:
Coastal Carolina, FIU, Alabama State
Evaluation:
The first thing that jumps off the film is his quickness off the line and his straight-line speed that allows him to catch up to a play. Hammett is quick around the edge and maintains good body control to make plays in the backfield with the look of a natural pass rusher.
Playing time projection:
Hammett is talented to make an immediate impact but I think it will take a year before he gets settled in.
