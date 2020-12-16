OFFICIAL: LB Ja'Corey Hammett Signs with West Virginia

Ja'Corey Hammett

Height: 6'3" Weight: 205

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High school: Northwestern

Power Five Offers:

Miami, West Virginia

Group of Five Offers:

Coastal Carolina, FIU, Alabama State

Evaluation:

The first thing that jumps off the film is his quickness off the line and his straight-line speed that allows him to catch up to a play. Hammett is quick around the edge and maintains good body control to make plays in the backfield with the look of a natural pass rusher.

Playing time projection:

Hammett is talented to make an immediate impact but I think it will take a year before he gets settled in.

