MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

OFFICIAL: RB A'varius Sparrow Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

It's official. Class of 2020 runningback A'varius Sparrow of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida has signed with the Mountaineers. Sparrow chose West Virginia over offers from Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, Central Florida, South Florida and a few others.

Director of Football Recruiting for Sports Illustrated, John Garcia Jr. breaks down what the Mountaineers are getting in Sparrow.

"Sparrow is a breakout senior prospect with good speed in the open field. He runs with good vision and can play with balance/leverage through the hole while getting to top gear in a hurry. He plays a vertical game with a decisive style when he sticks his foot in the ground. Very efficient runner with the toughness to make guys miss in the open field or inside. Sparrow will add mass at the next level and could develop into a three-down back with added emphasis as a receiver/pass protector."

As a senior, Sparrow rushed for 26 touchdowns and 2,135 yards leading his team to a state championship appearance. He may not have the big time offers that others in the class may hold, but he has big time potential and big time speed as Garcia mentioned. Sparrow takes the place of former West Virginia commit Lamy Constant, who mutually parted ways a couple of months back.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Dude is FAST!!!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Improves Seeding

The Mountaineers rise in the latest projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

TRT1426

WVU Basketball: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

With March quickly approaching, just how high or low is the ceiling for the Mountaineer basketball team

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol

No. 13 West Virginia Hosts Iowa State Wednesday Night

No. 13 West Virginia looks to even the series with Iowa State in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

West Virginia has Hopes of Revenge Against Oklahoma

The West Virginia and Oklahoma women's basketball teams are set to face off for the second time this year.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

2020 West Virginia Baseball Season Preview

The Mountaineers open the 2020 campaign in ten days.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

Jevon Carter Linked to Trade Rumors

Could the former Mountaineer be on the move?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

LISTEN: New Episode of The Blue Lot Podcast

Episode 4 of The Blue Lot is out now

John Pentol

National Signing Day: Names to Watch and Predictions

Full breakdown of the 2020 class and who could be added by tomorrow

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Huggins Believes NBA has Negative Trickle-Down Effect

WVU head coach Bob Huggins says decision-makers think the "NBA has it going on"

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

Join the discussion throughout today's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

BenBooth