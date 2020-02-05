OFFICIAL: RB A'varius Sparrow Signs with West Virginia

It's official. Class of 2020 runningback A'varius Sparrow of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida has signed with the Mountaineers. Sparrow chose West Virginia over offers from Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, Central Florida, South Florida and a few others.

Director of Football Recruiting for Sports Illustrated, John Garcia Jr. breaks down what the Mountaineers are getting in Sparrow.

"Sparrow is a breakout senior prospect with good speed in the open field. He runs with good vision and can play with balance/leverage through the hole while getting to top gear in a hurry. He plays a vertical game with a decisive style when he sticks his foot in the ground. Very efficient runner with the toughness to make guys miss in the open field or inside. Sparrow will add mass at the next level and could develop into a three-down back with added emphasis as a receiver/pass protector."

As a senior, Sparrow rushed for 26 touchdowns and 2,135 yards leading his team to a state championship appearance. He may not have the big time offers that others in the class may hold, but he has big time potential and big time speed as Garcia mentioned. Sparrow takes the place of former West Virginia commit Lamy Constant, who mutually parted ways a couple of months back.

