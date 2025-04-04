Ohio Defensive Line Transfer, West Virginia Native Given Opportunity to Return Home
Morgantown, West Virginia native Cam Rice has been given an opportunity to finish out his collegiate career as a Mountaineer. The Ohio defensive line transfer received an offer from the Mountaineers on Thursday evening.
Rice actually began his career as a walk-on at WVU in 2021 and is the grandson of WVU Associate Administrator for the football coach, Lori Rice, who has been with the program since 1987.
Rice transferred down to the Division II level, where he spent two seasons at West Liberty. There, he was a bit of a game-wrecker, tallying 89 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and six forced fumbles.
This past season, he bounced back up to Division I and proved he belonged in a strong campaign with the Ohio Bobcats. He appeared in twelve games and registered 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
Since entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Rice has heard from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Memphis, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Sam Houston, USF, UTEP, and Western Kentucky.
Rice will have one year of eligibility remaining.
