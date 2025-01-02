Ohio Defensive Line Transfer with Strong WVU Ties to Visit Morgantown
A familiar face will be making his way to Morgantown in the coming days as Ohio defensive line transfer CJ Doggette will be taking his official visit to West Virginia.
CJ is the son of former Mountaineer defensive lineman Cecil Doggette, who played at WVU from 1990-91. His mother was also a gymnast at WVU, so he certainly knows a thing or two about the university.
Neal Brown and his staff did recruit Doggette coming out of high school, but he ultimately chose to sign with Cincinnati. Other schools he held offers from included Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, Toledo, and Washington State.
After being redshirted in 2022 and seeing limited opportunities as a redshirt freshman, Doggette transferred from Cincinnati to Ohio. In his lone season with the Bobcats, he racked up 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
