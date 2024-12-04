OL Brandon Homady Signs with West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers have received their third letter of intent and it's another piece for the offensive line, Brandon Homady.
OL Brandon Homady
Height: 6'4" Weight: 280
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
School: Padua Franciscan
Offers
Bowling Green, Bucknell, Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Kent State, Lafayette, Ohio, Penn, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Homady is going to be a long-term project mainly because of his thin frame. He's going to need to pack on at least 25-30 pounds in order to hold his own in the Big 12, but the natural strength is certainly there. I see him as someone who could be a swing tackle for the Mountaineers early on in his career and could eventually settle in at one of the tackle spots and compete for playing time. Very athletic and moves extremely well. Has a similar skillset to current Mountaineer right tackle Nick Malone.
