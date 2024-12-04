Mountaineers Now

OL Brandon Homady Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Brandon Homady.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers have received their third letter of intent and it's another piece for the offensive line, Brandon Homady.

OL Brandon Homady

Height: 6'4" Weight: 280

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

School: Padua Franciscan

Offers

Bowling Green, Bucknell, Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Kent State, Lafayette, Ohio, Penn, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Homady is going to be a long-term project mainly because of his thin frame. He's going to need to pack on at least 25-30 pounds in order to hold his own in the Big 12, but the natural strength is certainly there. I see him as someone who could be a swing tackle for the Mountaineers early on in his career and could eventually settle in at one of the tackle spots and compete for playing time. Very athletic and moves extremely well. Has a similar skillset to current Mountaineer right tackle Nick Malone.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

