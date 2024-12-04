OL Eidan Buchanan Signs with West Virginia
Moments ago, West Virginia picked up a massive, and I mean massive signee in offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan. The big offensive lineman was pursued by others late in the process,but stuck with his commitment to WVU.
OL Eidan Buchanan
Height: 6'9" Weight: 330
Hometown: Olney, Maryland
School: Our Lady of Good Counsel
Offers
Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, USF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Evaluation
Talk about a big dude, Buchanan is the definition of it. Don't be fooled, though; he has good bend and athleticism for his size, which is what's allowed him to play left tackle at a high level. Now, at West Virginia, there's a good chance he kicks inside to play guard.
Again, a lot of positional stuff will depend on the new coaching staff, but he feels like a more natural fit on the interior. An absolute mauler in the run game and when he gets his hands on you, you're not going anywhere. Michigan pushed hard for him late, but to no avail. He's got a chance to play pretty early in Morgantown.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search