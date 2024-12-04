Mountaineers Now

OL Gavin Crawford Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Gavin Crawford.

Schuyler Callihan

The first signee for the West Virginia Mountaineers is offensive lineman Gavin Crawford.

OL Gavin Crawford

Height: 6'3" Weight: 310

Hometown: Olney, Maryland

School: Our Lady of Good Counsel

Offers

Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, UCLA, USF, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Crawford is a tremendous athlete and it shows when he's being asked to pull and be the lead blocker in the outside run game. He's a mauler, a physical force, someone who plays with a mean streak. Has powerful hands that oftentimes knocks defenders on their can. When he latches on, though, defenders have a difficult time getting free.

There are some questions with his pass protection and not because he's put bad work on film, there's just not much of it. He comes from a pretty run-heavy offense, leaving him few opportunities. From the few reps available, he does play with a good base and moves his feet really well, staying balanced. He's a natural fit at left guard and projects to play there at West Virginia, possibly pretty early in his career as a rotational guy. Assuming he makes a successful transition, Crawford should be a multi-year starter at the next level and has some All-Big 12 potential in him.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

