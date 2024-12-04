OL Jahmir Davis Signs with West Virginia
Another piece has been added to the West Virginia offensive line with the signing of Jahmir Davis.
OL Jahmir Davis
Height: 6'4" Weight: 295
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
School: LaSalle
Offers
Marshall, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Davis primarily played right tackle in high school and will likely stick there at the next level. He's a bit of a project, though. Davis needs to develop his lower half body strength and play with better pad level/leverage, and be more active with his hands in pass protection. The skillset is there; it just has to be developed.
