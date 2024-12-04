Mountaineers Now

OL Jahmir Davis Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Jahmir Davis.

Schuyler Callihan

Another piece has been added to the West Virginia offensive line with the signing of Jahmir Davis.

OL Jahmir Davis

Height: 6'4" Weight: 295

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

School: LaSalle

Offers

Marshall, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Davis primarily played right tackle in high school and will likely stick there at the next level. He's a bit of a project, though. Davis needs to develop his lower half body strength and play with better pad level/leverage, and be more active with his hands in pass protection. The skillset is there; it just has to be developed.

