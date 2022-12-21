OFFICIAL: OL Nick Krahe Signs with West Virginia

OL Nick Krahe

Height: 6'5" Weight: 285

Hometown: Harborcreek, PA

High school: Harbor Creek

Power Five Offers: Boston College, Maryland

Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Buffalo, Marshall, Toledo

Evaluation:

Krahe has a wide frame and has the athleticism and strength to hold the edge. One of his most impressive attributes is getting to the second and third levels, pancaking linebackers and defensive backs. He's also swift pulling down the line as well.

Krahe plays both sides of the football and plays with the same veracity on defense as well. He sheds blockers and quickly gets into the backfield with solid technique to take the ball carrier down.

Playing time projection:

Krahe will have to develop but as we've seen, injuries are a part of the game, and, at times, freshmen are asked to step in. West Virginia has steadily been building depth along the offensive line since Neal Brown's arrival.

He will turn some heads early, but he is probably a year or two away from working into the two-deep.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly