OFFICIAL: OT Johnny Williams IV Signs with West Virginia

OT Johnny Williams IV

Height: 6'7" Weight: 315

Hometown: Macon, Georgia

High school: Northeast

Power Five Offers: Arizona State, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Oregon, Virginia

Group of Five Offers: UConn, Georgia Southern

Evaluation:

Williams has mobility and versatility along the left side of the offensive line and displays his athleticism at tackle and guard. He acts as a brick wall and once engaged with the defender, he bullies them off the line and finds defenders at the second and third levels. His size sticks out and watching defenders bounce on his 6'7" frame becomes humorous but that size and mobility to get upfield is arguably the most impressive attribute of this young man.

Playing time projection:

Williams has the size to play immediately but he will have to get accustomed to not only the playbook but the speed of the game. If he can adapt quickly he has the opportunity to contribute early if his versatility translates to the Power Five level.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly