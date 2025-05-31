Package Deal? High School Teammates Considering WVU to Announce Commitment Together
We are officially one sleep away from the busiest recruiting month of the offseason beginning, and West Virginia has its eyes on a pair of teammates from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana.
Class of 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer (6'4", 220 lbs) and safety Jett Goldsberry (6'0 ", 195 lbs) recently announced that they will be revealing their college decision together on July 7th at 5:30 p.m. inside their school's auditorium.
The two only share two of the same schools in their top six - Purdue and West Virginia.
Ruxer, the top tight end in Indiana, is also considering Duke, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Goldsberry will consider North Carolina, Ole Miss, Rutgers, and Wake Forest.
As of now, the two are scheduled to take their official visits on different weekends. Ruxer will be in Morgantown from June 13-15, while Goldsberry will be on campus June 18-19.
This past season, Ruxer hauled in 43 receptions for 893 yards and twelve touchdowns. Goldsberry connected with him at quarterback, but he'll be recruited as a defensive back at WVU. In 2024, Goldsberry notched 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.
