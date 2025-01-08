Package Deal! West Virginia Lands Pair of Jacksonville State Defensive Back Transfers
Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a pair of commitments from former Jacksonville State defensive backs Derek Carter and Fred Perry.
Carter (5'11", 185 lbs), a soon-to-be redshirt senior from Birmingham, Alabama, appeared in 35 games over three seasons for the Gamecocks. He racked up 89 tackles, four tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and one interception during his career. As a sophomore, Carter eliminated one half of the field, swatting down eight passes, which got everyone's attention. This past season, the ball rarely went to his side of the field, much less to the man he was covering.
Perry (5'11", 200 lbs) is a true playmaker. He does a little bit of everything and plays at 100% speed 100% of the time. The hard-hitting safety has collected 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, three sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in his career. This past season alone, he totaled 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was named a Conference-USA First-Team selection at the end of the season.
Both Carter and Perry will have one year of eligibility remaining.
