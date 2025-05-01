Mountaineers Now

Pitt Enters the Conversation for Former West Virginia Signee Braydon Hawthorne

Will the Panthers snatch up West Virginia's top-rated prospect?

Schuyler Callihan

And then there was one.

The initial West Virginia basketball 2025 signing class has just one player who remains undecided - in-state talent, Braydon Hawthorne. Trent MacLean signed with Saint Mary's, and Kelvin Odih is headed to St. John's.

Hawthorne, a four-star prospect, is considering a handful of schools such as Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and...Pitt. Yes, the Beckley, WV native recently completed a visit with the Pitt Panthers as they attempt to take a massive swing at the once-signed Mountaineer.

Ross Hodge has remained in contact with Hawthorne since taking over the job in Morgantown. He still has a spot for him to not only join the roster but also be an impact player off the bench as a true freshman.

Hodge has primarily built his roster with experienced transfers, which is needed in order to have immediate success. To have success beyond the 2025-26 season, Hodge and Co. need to foster and develop young talent, and adding Hawthorne to the mix would go a long way in accomplishing that goal.

Pitt may have entered the picture, but Duke, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia still appear to be in the best position to land him.

