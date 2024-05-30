Pittsburgh Linebacker Includes WVU in Top 7
2025 linebacker Bradley Gompers keeps West Virginia in the mix.
In this story:
West Virginia has made the cut for class of 2025 linebacker Bradley Gompers (6'3", 200 lbs) of Central Catholic in Pittsburgh, PA. Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pitt, and Rutgers are the other six schools still in the runnings.
Gompers will take an official visit to Michigan State this weekend (May 31-June 2) and follow that up with a trip to Duke (June 7-9). He's visited West Virginia a number of times, but does not have an official visit set up at this time. His most recent visit to Morgantown in late April.
In just four games last season, Gompers recorded 17 tackles.
