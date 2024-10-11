QB Commit Scotty Fox to Visit for WVU Coal Rush Game
West Virginia will not only be hosting 11th-ranked Iowa State this Saturday but also several recruits as well, including 2025 quarterback commit Scotty Fox (6'2", 210) out of Mentor, Ohio.
Fox confirmed that he will be in town for the Coal Rush in a post on Twitter (X) on Thursday night.
Fox ended his recruitment on November 18th last year, choosing the Mountaineers over opportunities from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, and a few others.
His senior campaign at Mentor High School in Ohio is off to a great start with his team entering the week with a perfect 7-0 record. On the season, he's completed 86-of-140 pass attempts (61.4%) for 1,435 yards and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Fox's game-by-game production
Week 1: 12/21 for 166 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
Week 2: 18/30 for 174 yards and one touchdown
Week 3: 8/13 for 232 yards and four touchdowns
Week 4: 14/23 for 261 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
Week 5: 16/22 for 265 yards and three touchdowns
Week 6: 9/16 for 170 yards and three touchdowns
Week 7: 9/15 for 167 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
