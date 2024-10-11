Mountaineers Now

QB Commit Scotty Fox to Visit for WVU Coal Rush Game

A future Mountaineer signal-caller will be on hand for this week's matchup vs. Iowa State.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

West Virginia will not only be hosting 11th-ranked Iowa State this Saturday but also several recruits as well, including 2025 quarterback commit Scotty Fox (6'2", 210) out of Mentor, Ohio.

Fox confirmed that he will be in town for the Coal Rush in a post on Twitter (X) on Thursday night.

Fox ended his recruitment on November 18th last year, choosing the Mountaineers over opportunities from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, and a few others.

His senior campaign at Mentor High School in Ohio is off to a great start with his team entering the week with a perfect 7-0 record. On the season, he's completed 86-of-140 pass attempts (61.4%) for 1,435 yards and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Fox's game-by-game production

Week 1: 12/21 for 166 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Week 2: 18/30 for 174 yards and one touchdown

Week 3: 8/13 for 232 yards and four touchdowns

Week 4: 14/23 for 261 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Week 5: 16/22 for 265 yards and three touchdowns

Week 6: 9/16 for 170 yards and three touchdowns

Week 7: 9/15 for 167 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Phil Steele Predicts 'Down to the Wire' Finish Between West Virginia and Iowa State

Rasheed Marshall Featured in WVU Coal Rush Video

West Virginia Coal Rush Jerseys Now Available at Team Shop

WVU's O-Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting