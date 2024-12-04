QB Scotty Fox Signs with West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers have their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class as Scotty Fox has put pen to paper.
Fox's recruiting profile can be found below.
QB Scotty Fox
Height: 6'2" Weight: 210
Hometown: Mentor, Ohio
High School: Mentor
Offers
Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Fox is a pass-first dual-threat quarterback. The argument could be made that coming into his senior year, he was more of a pocket passer with good athleticism that would flash from time to time, but he used his legs more often as a senior, rushing for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.
Fox has a smooth, repeatable release that allows for a strong completion percentage to be possible. I'd pin his awareness as his best attribute. He can sense when the pocket is collapsing and makes sure to step up or roll out while keeping his eyes downfield to make a throw.
With some time to develop, Fox could certainly be in the conversation to start at West Virginia, assuming the new offensive coaching staff is a good fit for his style of play. A pretty solid prospect here.
