QB Scotty Fox Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Scotty Fox.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
The West Virginia Mountaineers have their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class as Scotty Fox has put pen to paper.

QB Scotty Fox

Height: 6'2" Weight: 210

Hometown: Mentor, Ohio

High School: Mentor

Offers

Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Fox is a pass-first dual-threat quarterback. The argument could be made that coming into his senior year, he was more of a pocket passer with good athleticism that would flash from time to time, but he used his legs more often as a senior, rushing for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fox has a smooth, repeatable release that allows for a strong completion percentage to be possible. I'd pin his awareness as his best attribute. He can sense when the pocket is collapsing and makes sure to step up or roll out while keeping his eyes downfield to make a throw.

With some time to develop, Fox could certainly be in the conversation to start at West Virginia, assuming the new offensive coaching staff is a good fit for his style of play. A pretty solid prospect here.

