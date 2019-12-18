MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: DL Quay Mays Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

DL Quay Mays

From: Northwest Mississippi CC

Height/Weight: 6’1” 295 lbs

Offers: Charlotte, Iowa St, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, UCF, USF

Quote from Mays:

“I chose WVU because my uncle [Alvoid Mays] played there and they were the first ones to hit me up, so it’s a loyalty thing also.”

Scouting Analysis:

Brings much needed depth to a unit that struggled to keep guys fresh in 2019. Has great burst of speed off the ball and has a knack for getting in the backfield and disrupting plays. Will certainly help plug gaps in run support.

Playing Time Projection:

Not likely to start due to returning pieces, but should factor into Koenning’s plans and see roughly 25-30 snaps per game.

