RB Deandre Desinor Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Deandre Desinor.

West Virginia has landed its running back in the 2025 class with the speedy Deandre Desinor.

RB Deandre Desinor

Height: 5'9" Weight: 175

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

School: Atlantic

Offers

Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida International, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, USF, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Without question, the most electrifying tape you'll see in this recruiting class for West Virginia. Desinor is a home run waiting to happen. Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath if you're a defensive coordinator. Not only does he have top-end runaway speed, but he's quick to reach that top gear. He'll need to work on contact balance and breaking through tackles on his interior runs, but if he's in space, look out.

Schuyler Callihan
