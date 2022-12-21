OFFICIAL: RB DJ Oliver Signs with West Virginia

RB DJ Oliver

Height: 6'0" Weight: 235 lbs

Hometown: Port Saint Joe, FL

High school: Port Saint Joe

Power Five Offers: West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Navy, South Florida, UAB.

Evaluation:

Standing at approximately six feet and weighing in at 235 pounds, DJ Oliver is a load coming out of the backfield. He uses his size bouncing off would-be tacklers before streaking downfield, but credit goes to his footwork as well.

He also contributes to the running game as a lead blocker, declaring a path for his teammates.

Oliver has nice hands coming out of the backfield and digs his foot into the ground to get upfield and his vision and field awareness along the sidelines open opportunities for big plays in the passing game.

He's run the wildcat, and played quarterback, even connecting on fade patterns in the endzone.

The West Virginia coaching staff looks for "football players" and they found one in Oliver, and potentially could have found another overlooked prospect.

Playing time projection:

Oliver just isn't any ordinary incoming freshman running back. He's got the size, strength, and makeup to be a contributor immediately. How much of an opportunity will he get with a backfield that already consists of CJ Donaldson, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson, and Jaylen Anderson? Probably not a ton, but he can certainly carve out a role as a short-yardage back or heck, maybe even as a fullback.

Highlights:

