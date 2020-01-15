Recent 2021 Offer Thinks West Virginia is a "Few Pieces" Away From Being a Powerhouse

Yesterday, the West Virginia Mountaineers sent out an offer to class of 2021 safety Tyler Hibbler (6'0" 170 lbs) of Saint Louis, MO.

"I was surprised, I wasn't expecting to be offered," Hibbler said. "I think it's a great program that is a few pieces away from becoming a powerhouse." Hibbler also noted that he and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning have developed a pretty strong relationship as of late. "We've talked a lot recently on Twitter and have been communicating since October. He's pretty cool and always checks in on how I'm doing, which I appreciate. He cares a lot about the game and his team."



Hibbler tells Mountaineer Maven that he plans to come on a visit to West Virginia in March and is looking forward to meeting the coaching staff.

He also holds offers from Toledo, Iowa State, Arkansas and Miami (OH). Hibbler says that he does not have a decision date set, but is hoping to narrow things down before next season.