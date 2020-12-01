Recent TCU Decommit Keeping West Virginia on the Radar

This past Thursday, class of 2021 offensive lineman Anthony Belton of Georgia Military College decided to decommit from TCU and re-open his recruitment.

Belton committed to TCU back in early September and just days prior to his commitment, he told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia was "definitely a top school and a top priority" of his.

"It's just a great feeling knowing I have this opportunity. I see WVU as a place where I can be successful on the field and get early playing time. It's somewhere I can grow and take my game to the next level," Belton said.

Since opening his recruitment, Belton has already heard from Florida State, North Carolina State, and Syracuse but has yet to hear from West Virginia. "It's been a couple of months, probably since I committed to TCU," Belton stated. Despite not hearing from the Mountaineers recently, he is still keeping West Virginia on his radar.

