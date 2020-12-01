SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Recent TCU Decommit Keeping West Virginia on the Radar

Schuyler Callihan

This past Thursday, class of 2021 offensive lineman Anthony Belton of Georgia Military College decided to decommit from TCU and re-open his recruitment.

Belton committed to TCU back in early September and just days prior to his commitment, he told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia was "definitely a top school and a top priority" of his. 

"It's just a great feeling knowing I have this opportunity. I see WVU as a place where I can be successful on the field and get early playing time. It's somewhere I can grow and take my game to the next level," Belton said.

Since opening his recruitment, Belton has already heard from Florida State, North Carolina State, and Syracuse but has yet to hear from West Virginia. "It's been a couple of months, probably since I committed to TCU," Belton stated. Despite not hearing from the Mountaineers recently, he is still keeping West Virginia on his radar. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Neal Brown Addresses South Carolina Rumors: "I'm Not a Candidate There"

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown says he is not in the running for the South Carolina job

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Iowa State

The Mountaineers have updated their depth chart ahead of this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

Updated Bowl Projections for West Virginia

See where the latest projections have the Mountaineers bowling this winter!

Schuyler Callihan

No Fans Allowed Inside the WVU Coliseum in December

No Spectators allowed for men's and women's basketball in December

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Rises Multiple Spots in AP Top 25 Poll

See where the Mountaineers rank in the new top 25

Schuyler Callihan

RustyO1$

Tavon Austin Finds New Home with Future Hall of Famer

Former West Virginia receiver Tavon Austin is back in the NFL

Christopher Hall

PrincessP

Culver Named Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia forward Derek Culver earns Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

Christopher Hall

West Virginia vs Oklahoma Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced (Sort of)

The Mountaineers will not have a night game for the 2nd straight year

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

We take a look the Mountaineers around the NFL

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Rumored to be a Candidate for South Carolina Job Vacancy

Rumors are swirling around the Mountaineers' head coach

Schuyler Callihan