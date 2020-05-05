Recent WVU WR Offer Has Connection to the Mountaineer Program

Class of 2022 wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. (6'2", 184 lbs) of Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida received an offer from West Virginia last week.

"I’m very grateful for the West Virginia staff for thinking of me as someone who was worthy of an offer and we’ll see where it goes from there," Jones Jr. said. "West Virginia is definitely a top program that produces a lot of NFL talent he added.

Jones Jr. is going to wait it out and see which offers he collects before making a decision on which schools he intends to visit. However, he said that playing up north would be something unique to him and something that he would like.

"I know it gets cold up there and it snows. It would be fun to play in the snow considering I haven’t yet and not to mention the competition is great."

Jones Jr. also has a small connection to the Mountaineers program as his high school receivers coach is Devonte Mathis, who played for West Virginia from 2013-16.

"He hasn't really said anything to me about it, but I know he was definitely excited for me because he knows I work hard for it," Jones Jr. said.

At the moment, he also holds offers from Nebraska, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Central Florida, South Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, and a few others.

There are no leaders in Jones' recruitment and a decision date has yet to be determined.

