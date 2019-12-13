Mountaineer Maven
Recently Offered 2021 Recruit Hints at Playing in the Big 12

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers have just recently offered class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett of Radcliff, KY. The state of Kentucky is starting to become an area that this coaching staff is hitting extremely hard, thanks to the deep roots and connections that head coach Neal Brown has there. 

When Lovett learned of the offer, he was immediately ecstatic. "I was very excited when I got the offer. They are a great school and definitely on my radar," he said. "There is a good possibility of me playing in the Big 12," Lovett hinted.

Currently, West Virginia is his only Big 12 offer as his other offers stem from Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue and Ball State. Lovett did say, however, that he does not have a top list of schools at the moment and is unsure of when he will make his college decision. 

The lead man in charge of recruiting Lovett is quarterback coach Sean Reagan and said that a visit has already been set. "I think I'll have a good relationship with him as time goes on. I will be attending their junior day this weekend."

Stay tuned as we will get an update from Lovett following his visit over the weekend.

