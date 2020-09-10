Recently Offered 2022 Receiver Likes How WVU is "Setting the Standard"

Now that September is here, college coaches can officially contact 2022 recruits and on Wednesday, 2022 wide receiver Mehki Wall (5'11", 165 lbs) of Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina received an offer from West Virginia.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity and possibly going to a program where I can be developed as a person also," Wall said of the Mountaineers' offer. "I personally think they would push me hard to get to the next level - I would compare them with some of the SEC teams."

Something that has stood out early in the recruiting process for Wall has been the culture that the West Virginia coaching staff has been building in order to be a top program. "I think they're coming around and trying to build something special for years to come. I like the way they are setting the standard."

Although Wall is mainly used in the Dudley offense at receiver, he moves around and plays multiple positions and is an electrifying punt and kick returner. Through his first two years of varsity football, Wall has already accumulated over 3,100 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns.

With still two years of high school football left in his career, Wall says that he is going to take the recruiting process slow and is not really thinking about a decision timeline or anything like that just yet - he says school and developing his game is where his primary focus is right now.

Wall also holds offers from Louisville, Wisconsin, NC State, Wake Forest, and Coastal Carolina, while several others have been in contact.

