Recently Offered 2023 DE Eager to Learn More About WVU

West Virginia recently extended an offer to 2023 defensive lineman Will Norman out of Woodbury, New Jersey.

“I’m very excited and blessed but humbled as well at the same time knowing there’s still more that needs to be done,” said Norman.

The Woodbury High School product also holds offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Boston College, Texas A & M, and Rutgers, to name a few.

Norman admitted he was not completely familiar with the West Virginia football program but shared what he has heard about Mountaineer football.

“I feel like it’s a great environment for not just athletics but school as well, and a wonderful place to be,” he said.

At 6-6 250-lbs, Norman is a big presence on the edge of the defensive line. He uses his pure athleticism and strength to come off the edge and, I’m sure something that stuck out to the staff when watching is, Norman follows the ball and puts himself in a position to make plays.

With his size and athleticism, Norman says he watches a lot of Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Young because they are hybrid d-linemen like he is. If he were to choose West Virginia, he envisions playing defensive end or outside linebacker.

As he develops, he is looking to get stronger and smarter with splitting double teams and traps with his hand placement.

“A place that fits like home and a place that I can come in and learn. Somewhere that will push me to be the best I can be, and of course, I want to play right away,” said Norman.

Norman has time to make his decision, but when the time comes to choose where he will spend his collegiate career, it has to feel like home.

“A place that fits like home and a place that I can come in and learn. Somewhere that will push me to be the best I can be, and of course, I want to play right away,” said Norman.

Norman is still early in his recruitment, but undoubtedly the offers will continue to roll in from power five programs around the country. He is someone to keep an eye on in the future, especially if defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is in Morgantown.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly