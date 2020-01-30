Recently Offered Linebacker: "I Can See Myself Playing for Neal Brown"

On Tuesday, the Mountaineers offered a pair of teammates from Camden High School in New Jersey. Earlier this week, we spoke with one of the recipients, 2022 runningback Naz Dale - who was extremely interested in West Virginia.

Last night Mountaineer Maven caught up with the other offeree, 2022 linebacker Nyari Graham who was blown away by the offer.

"It was unexpected, but they were one of the schools I was interested in. I was very excited to receive my first Big 12 offer," Graham said. "They have a great program and I could see myself playing in one of those uniforms. From what I've seen, their defense is pretty tough even thought they went 5-7."

Although Graham appears to be heavily interested in West Virginia, he still would like to take a visit to understand the culture among other things. "I feel like they have a great program. I could see myself playing for coach Neal Brown, but I want to visit to get to know the program more and know their standards."

West Virginia becomes Graham's second offer, joining Temple. He does not have a leader at this time in his recruitment, but is hoping to make a decision by the end of his junior season.