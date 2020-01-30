MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Recently Offered Linebacker: "I Can See Myself Playing for Neal Brown"

Schuyler Callihan

On Tuesday, the Mountaineers offered a pair of teammates from Camden High School in New Jersey. Earlier this week, we spoke with one of the recipients, 2022 runningback Naz Dale - who was extremely interested in West Virginia.

Last night Mountaineer Maven caught up with the other offeree, 2022 linebacker Nyari Graham who was blown away by the offer. 

"It was unexpected, but they were one of the schools I was interested in. I was very excited to receive my first Big 12 offer," Graham said. "They have a great program and I could see myself playing in one of those uniforms. From what I've seen, their defense is pretty tough even thought they went 5-7."

Although Graham appears to be heavily interested in West Virginia, he still would like to take a visit to understand the culture among other things. "I feel like they have a great program. I could see myself playing for coach Neal Brown, but I want to visit to get to know the program more and know their standards."

West Virginia becomes Graham's second offer, joining Temple. He does not have a leader at this time in his recruitment, but is hoping to make a decision by the end of his junior season.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Three Reasons Why West Virginia Will Win the Big 12 Championship

Resurgent West Virginia has the Tools to Win the Big 12

Zach Campbell

by

Halk35

Young Mountaineer Fighting for His Life Spends a Day with WVU Football

Three year old Luke from Madison, WV, enjoys his day with Mountaineer Football

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper Sidelined for Texas Tech

WVU guard Brandon Knapper is out versus Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

College Football News Predicts a Huge Year for Neal Brown, West Virginia

West Virginia Football could make big strides in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

2022 QB with Multiple SEC Offers, Shows Interest in West Virginia

Latest quarterback offer likes what he sees with the WVU coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Has New First Round Matchup

West Virginia won't have to go far for its opening round game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Texas Tech on Target in Upset over No. 12 West Virginia

Texas Tech shoots 64.7% from three to beat No. 12 Mountaineers

Christopher Hall

Big Test Awaits No. 12 West Virginia in Lubbock

No. 12 West Virginia looks to remain in the Big 12 title conversation with a win at Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

West Virginia is a "Top Choice" for Newly Offered 2021 Athlete

A visit is in the works for recently offered wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol