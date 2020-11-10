SI.com
Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Schuyler Callihan

*- New name on the hot board

+-New decision date announced

#-Trimmed list

***Note West Virginia has 2 RB's committed, and it is unlikely they will take a third.***

RB Eric McDaniels (Hopewell, VA)

Top 15: Boston College, Indiana, NC State, Pitt, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan State, Syracuse, Florida, Texas A&M, West Virginia.

Decision Date: TBA, deciding soon.

RB JD Martin (East Central CC)

Top 4: Maryland, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, West Virginia.

DE Miles Capers (Sumter, SC)

Top 10: Indiana, Central Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, West Virginia.

ATH Cornelius Shaw (Lakeland, FL)

Top 8: Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Louisville, Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Tulane, West Virginia.

Other names to watch:

DL George Rooks, LB Deshauwn Alleyne, LB Corey Walker, LB Rhoody Jean-Louis, LB Tavareon Martin-Scott, CB Tamarion Crumpley, K Will Fowler, OL Colin Henrich, CB Jordan Oladokun.

