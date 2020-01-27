Recruiting Mailbag: Taj Thweatt Interview

This weekend on the "Between the Eers" podcast, we were joined by West Virginia basketball signee Taj Thweatt.

Thweatt will join the program this summer and didn't take long for him to figure out that West Virginia was the place for him. Below are some questions that fans sent in for Thweatt along with a couple questions from Chris Hall and myself.

Fan Q: How do you think you will fit in and what do you think your role will be fitting in with this Mountaineer team?

TT: "I felt great about coming into the Mountaineer program. I think my role is just going to be playing defense and my athleticism will be a great addition to the team."

Fan Q: What was the decision maker for you in picking West Virginia?

TT: "When I went on my official visit in November, it was just great. The coaching staff was cool, the weight rooms, the facilities are just crazy there and I really enjoyed it. The facilities are great, as soon as I went in there I knew that's where I wanted to train."

Fan Q: It looks like when you dunk, you dunk really hard. Is there something you think about that makes you dunk really hard?

TT: "I just like dunking, I try to break the backboard."

Fan Q: What are you looking forward to most about playing in Morgantown?

TT: "Just playing in front of the fans and that environment is crazy."

Fan Q: What convinced you to accept the scholarship offer and how do you like Morgantown?

TT: "Pretty much playing for Bob Huggins is an honor. Being able to play for him, I'm going to give it my all and playing in Morgantown is going to be a really good experience."

Chris: What attracted you to play for Bob Huggins?

TT: "He has a great sense of humor. He's tough on his kids, which my coaches I play for now are pretty tough and just playing for him will be great."

Schuyler: Did you know much about West Virginia before being recruited by them or did you learn a lot about them on the fly?

TT: "To be honest, when I went down there, that was my first time pretty much knowing everything. I didn't really know much at all, but I never really watched basketball growing up, so I learned a lot when I got there."



To listen to the full interview, click here.