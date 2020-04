Recruiting Roundup: Names to Watch

The West Virginia coaching staff has done a really nice job of piecing together the 2021 recruiting class and currently hold verbal commitments from seven players. As we enter closer to the summer months, we take a look at some names to watch for.

***Note this list only consists of recruits that have released their "top schools" and have West Virginia included. These recruits have started narrowing down their options and could be nearing their decision.***

RB Katravis Geter (Hollywood, FL)

Considering: Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia.

RB Malik Newton (Norfolk, VA)

Considering: Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, Temple, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Clemson, South Carolina, Maryland, Louisville, Old Dominion, West Virginia.

RB Eric McDaniels (Hopewell, VA)

Considering: Boston College, Indiana, NC State, Pitt, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan State, Syracuse, Florida, West Virginia.

WR Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD)

Considering: Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia.

WR Markus Allen (Clayton, OH)

Considering: Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa State, Kentucky, West Virginia.

WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Dillon, SC)

Considering: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Coastal Carolina, Baylor, USC, East Carolina, NC State, Kansas State, TCU, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Duke, West Virginia.

WR J.J. Jones (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Considering: Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

WR Christian Leary (Orlando, FL)

Considering: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, West Virginia.

Decision date: June 6th.

OL Terrence Enos Jr. (Detroit, MI)

Considering: Purdue, Pitt, LSU, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Arkansas, West Virginia.

DL Taleeq Robbins (Philadelphia, PA)

Considering: Ole Miss, South Carolina, Baylor, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee, NC State, Wisconsin, Washington, Texas A & M, Nebraska, Arizona State, Virginia, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Duke, West Virginia.

DE Darryl Peterson (Akron, OH)

Considering: Alabama, Wisconsin, West Virginia.

DE Mattheus Carroll (Baltimore, MD)

Considering: Temple, Maryland, Louisville, Pitt, Duke, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

LB Danny Stutsman (Winter Garde, FL)

Considering: Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, Oklahoma State, West Virginia.

LB Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, NJ)

Considering: Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, Rutgers, Syracuse, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia.

CB Daylan Carnell (Indianapolis, IN)

Considering: Purdue, Missouri, West Virginia.

CB Tyreek Chappell (Philadelphia, PA)

Considering: Michigan, Penn State, Texas A & M, Tennessee, Pitt, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Baylor, West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.