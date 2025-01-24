Rich Rodriguez Pays a Visit to Former WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has been a pretty busy guy since he regained control of the Mountaineer program, putting a staff together, recruiting guys on the roster to stay, and staying super busy in the transfer portal.
All that said, he hasn't completely disregarded future recruiting classes. He and his staff have been sending out offers left and right and have made it a priority to form a close relationship with former West Virginia quarterback commit Brodie McWhorter.
The Cartersville, Georgia product de-committed from the program when WVU parted ways with Neal Brown, but has had several conversations with Rich Rod since he got the job, including a visit to his school on Thursday morning.
McWhorter is still working his way back from fibula and ankle injuries that brought his junior season to an abrupt end. He is expected to make a full recovery and will remain high on the list for several Power Four schools.
Currently, McWhorter holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Troy, UAB, UCF, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
