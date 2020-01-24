MountaineerMaven
Rising 2021 Linebacker Has Serious Interest in West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday night, West Virginia extended an offer out to class of 2021 linebacker Jaydon Hood (6'1" 210 lbs) out of coveted St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

When asked about his initial thoughts and reactions to the offer he responded, "Excited! Really excited! I've always seen it as a great football program and a school I would want to visit one day. I was definitely happy about it," said Hood.

Hood is currently developing his relationship with his lead recruiter Travis Trickett and he likes the direction in which things are going. "Having a good relationship with the coach is important to me. He seems like he really sees me as a potential contributor and he seems very structured, so I like that."

According to Hood, there is a lot to like about West Virginia and it's not all about the happenings on the football field, "I think they have a great engineering program and they have a lot of other strong majors that I would be interested in," he said. "As for the football side, I really like the defense. I'll never forget Karl Joseph's hit vs TCU. I like him because he is a really big hitter and I pattern game after big hitters, such as him."

As previously mentioned, Hood has always viewed West Virginia as a place he'd like to visit and he's not the only one that hopes to take that visit, his family would love to see the trip happen. "My godparents are from Charleston, West Virginia, so they've been hitting me up all night, telling me who the alumi are and how great the school is. I've never been to West Virginia, but I'm excited to go see it," Hood says.

The Mountaineers will be in a fight to land Hood as he also holds offers from LSU, Penn State, Washington State, Pitt, Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Syracuse and several others.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

WVU has the Godparents on its side, that is important

