BREAKING: Rising JUCO Defensive Back Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia's coaching staff is hosting a number of class of 2026 recruits this weekend, and yes, that includes junior college transfers. Sunday afternoon, Fresno City College defensive back Jaylon Jones (6'2", 175 lbs) shut down his recruitment, committing to the Mountaineers while on his visit in Morgantown.
During his freshman season, Jones tallied 13 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He recorded at least two stops in three of his last four games of the season and returned an interception 35 yards.
West Virginia safeties coach Gabe Franklin got in early on Jones before he enters a sophomore season where he'll garner more attention from FBS schools.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
UCF Linebacker Commit 'Feeling Very Welcomed' on West Virginia Visit
Former WVU Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested for Fourth Time in Four Years
Wren Baker Sends Message to WVU Fans Following House Settlement