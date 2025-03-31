Mountaineers Now

Ross Hodge is Pursuing a 50% Shooter in the Portal with a Familiar Background

West Virginia adds another name to the transfer portal big board.

Schuyler Callihan

Cal State Northridg
In this story:

Ross Hodge is hard at work in the transfer portal for West Virginia, reaching out to several players who are looking for a new home.

The latest to hear from the new Mountaineer head coach is Cal State Northridge forward Keonte Jones, according to College Basketball Content, who tracks transfer portal recruiting very closely.

In addition to West Virginia, Jones has also heard from Dayton, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Syracuse, UCF, USC, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Jones began his career at the junior college level, spending a year each at Mineral Area College and Midland College. Yes, that's the same Midland College that Ross Hodge was once the head coach at from 2009-11.

Last season, Jones made the jump up to Division I level and found success right away at Cal State Northridge averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks (led the Big West) per game. This year, he increased his scoring and rebounding per game averages to 13.1 and nine while also seeing a slight increase in steals per game (1.8). He shot 50% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range.

Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

ESPN Analyst Compares Ross Hodge to Recent College and NBA Head Coach

Joe Mazzulla Continues to Etch His Name in the Celtics' Storied History Book

Veteran Scoring Guard Don McHenry Contacted by West Virginia in Transfer Portal

WVU is Targeting Well-Traveled Playmaking Transfer Guard Themus Fulks

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting