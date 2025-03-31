Ross Hodge is Pursuing a 50% Shooter in the Portal with a Familiar Background
Ross Hodge is hard at work in the transfer portal for West Virginia, reaching out to several players who are looking for a new home.
The latest to hear from the new Mountaineer head coach is Cal State Northridge forward Keonte Jones, according to College Basketball Content, who tracks transfer portal recruiting very closely.
In addition to West Virginia, Jones has also heard from Dayton, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Syracuse, UCF, USC, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
Jones began his career at the junior college level, spending a year each at Mineral Area College and Midland College. Yes, that's the same Midland College that Ross Hodge was once the head coach at from 2009-11.
Last season, Jones made the jump up to Division I level and found success right away at Cal State Northridge averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks (led the Big West) per game. This year, he increased his scoring and rebounding per game averages to 13.1 and nine while also seeing a slight increase in steals per game (1.8). He shot 50% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range.
Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.
