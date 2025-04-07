BREAKING: Ross Hodge Lands 7-Foot Forward Transfer as First Portal Commit
It's going to take some time before the West Virginia Mountaineers have a full roster for the 2025-26 men's basketball season, but late Sunday night, head coach Ross Hodge landed the first of many transfer portal commitments to come.
Former UNC Wilmington forward Harlan Obioha announced his pledge to WVU, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Rutgers, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Wichita State, and several others.
The 7-foot, 280-pound big man began his career at Niagara where he spent two seasons and averaged 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. This past season at UNC Wilmington, Obioha averaged 9.2 points, six rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 63% from the field.
Throughout his entire collegiate career, Obioha has been efficient on the offensive end, making shots at a 64.1% clip. Obviously, the big man isn't going to pose as much of a threat from beyond the paint, but his physicality will be a weapon the Mountaineers have lacked in recent years.
Obioha will have just one year of eligibility remaining.
