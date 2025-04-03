Ross Hodge, West Virginia Close to Landing First Transfer Portal Commit?
West Virginia head basketball coach Ross Hodge may be inching closer to landing his first recruit in the transfer portal.
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, North Dakota State transfer guard Jacari White (6'3", 180 lbs) has trimmed his list of options to five schools: Houston, Ole Miss, Texas, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
White began his collegiate career at State College of Florida, a junior college in Sarasota. In one season there, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game and shot an impressive 39% from three-point range and 92% from the free-throw line.
In 2022, he made the jump to the Division I level, landing at North Dakota State, where he initially served as a rotational piece off of the bench. He's seen his numbers improve on both ends of the floor each year he's been in Fargo. As a junior, White averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 45% from the floor, 39% from three, and 85% from the charity stripe.
White will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Other portal targets
G Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa)
G Donovan Brown (Florida Tech)
G Tayton Conerway (Troy)
G Tarence Guinyard (UT Martin)
G Don McHenry (Western Kentucky)
G Gehrig Normand (Michigan State)
F Keonte Jones (Cal State Northridge)
C Harlan Obioha (UNC Wilmington)
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Under-the-Radar 2,000-Yard Rusher Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia Dominates the Backyard Brawl, Forces Mercy Rule Against Pitt
West Virginia Guard KJ Tenner Finds a New Home
Can West Virginia Get Top Prospect Braydon Hawthorne Back on Board?