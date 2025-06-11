Run-Stuffer with Serious Upside: WVU Commit Cam Mallory Could Make Early Impact
On Monday, class of 2026 defensive lineman Cam Mallory (6'3", 295 lbs) was one of the five recruits who chose to shut things down and commit to West Virginia.
Mallory picked the Mountaineers over Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Missouri, South Alabama, Stanford, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Vanderbilt, and a few others.
Today, we take a closer look at what type of player the Mountaineers are getting.
Highlights
Evaluation
Mallory plays a lot of 2-tech, but has bounced out some as a 5-tech. There's some versatility there, but he probably projects as a more impactful player on the interior. The pass-rushing ability is there, but not quite as refined as his run-stopping prowess. Mallory is quite the handful against the run, often meeting the back behind the line of scrimmage after tearing right through the offensive line. Has a strong lower half that helps him drive linemen with ease, taking them where he wants to go. Opposing linemen have a difficult time staying attached to him, particularly on running plays. The tools are there for him to make an impact early in Morgantown.
