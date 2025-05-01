SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year Sets Visit to West Virginia
One of the most valuable positions in football is the edge rusher. West Virginia has been busy rebuilding that position room all offseason. Now they turn their eyes to one of D-II's best young players.
E'Lla Boykin from Barton College picked up a West Virginia offer on April 28 and immediately scheduled a visit per Matt Zenitz of 247 sports. He also received offers from Boston College, South Alabama, James Madison, Western Kentucky, and Coastal Carolina. He plans to visit Boston College after his trip to WVU as well.
The 6'3" 230-pound edge rusher out of Mount Olive, NC, totaled 55 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, and one interception during the 2024 season. This helped him earn the South Athletic Conference defensive freshman of the year. With his size and athleticism, he projects to be a bandit in Zac Alley's defensive scheme.
Other bandits on the roster include senior Braden Siders(Wyoming) and sophomore Curtis Jones. West Virginia has also earned commitments from summer enrollees Keenan Eck (JUCO), Marshon Oxley (JUCO), and Carter Zuliani (High School).
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Current Projected Bandit Depth Chart:
Curtis Jones
Braden Siders
Marshon Oxley
Keenan Eck
Carter Zuliani
