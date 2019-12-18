MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: WR Sam Brown Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

WR Sam Brown

From: New Hampstead HS/Bloomingdale, GA

Height/Weight: 6'2" 190 lbs

Scouting Analysis:

Absolute burner. Can create space with his speed and get behind the secondary with ease. Also has traits of being a physical receiver, having the ability to make tough catches in tight coverage. Has the highest upside of the offensive signees.

Playing Time Projection:

Almost a guarantee that he will play in 2020 and could have a decent role in the offensive gameplan from week to week. Has superstar potential written all over him.

Recruiting

