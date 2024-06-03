SEC DB Commit Recaps WVU Visit, Talks What's Next
West Virginia hosted a number of defensive back recruits over the weekend for an official visit, including Vanderbilt safety commit Carson Lawrence (6’2” 195 lbs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“It went great. There’s an opportunity to play early there and the atmosphere loves the players,” Lawrence told Mountaineers Now. “I love the atmosphere and people in West Virginia love WVU football.”
Lawrence has built a strong relationship with co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown throughout his recruitment, someone who has made him feel like a priority.
“WVU is up there now, but right now I just want to take all my OVs before I make another decision. I have Ole Miss upcoming, Vandy next, and then Virginia Tech last.”
Lawrence said he will reveal his final decision sometime in July.
As a junior, Lawrence notched 40 total tackles, nine passes defended, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and a pair of touchdowns.
