Several WVU Greats Stand Out to 2022 Defensive End

Recently, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2022 defensive end Kenny Fletcher (6'3", 220-pounds) of Delran, New Jersey.

"I was extremely excited because it's a very good school," Fletcher said on the West Virginia offer. "Also, there have been so many greats that have played there like Tavon Austin, Pat White, and Steve Slaton just to name a few."

The lead recruiter for Fletcher is running backs coach Chad Scott, who is in the early stages of the recruiting process with Fletcher. "We don't really have a relationship right now, but I can see us having a tight one when the quarantine is over because he seems like a great man," Fletcher stated. "I'm just very grateful to receive an offer from West Virginia. I've heard some good things about it, but I'd like to know the college better to see if it is for me."

He also holds offers from Pitt, Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Rutgers while Michigan, Penn State, and Rutgers are standing out the most to him.

Fletcher does have heavy interest in the Mountaineer program and is wanting to take a visit as soon as possible to check everything out. There is no decision date set, but Fletcher tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to decide sometime during his senior year.

