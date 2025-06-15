Simaj Hill’s Film Shows Why WVU May Have Found a Hidden Gem in the 2026 Class
Last week, the West Virginia coaching staff successfully flipped the commitment of defensive back Simaj Hill (6'1", 180 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, PA, who initially chose James Madison.
In addition to West Virginia and JMU, Hill also had interest in Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Syracuse, UConn, Wake Forest, and a few others.
Today, we take a closer look at one of the newest members of West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class.
Highlights
Evaluation
Plays the ball exceptionally well in flight. Always gets his head turned on deep 50/50 balls and boxes out the receiver to win positioning. Doesn't appear to be very handsy, which is a good thing, but probably does need to be a little more physical and not be afraid to use his hands a little more to jam the receiver at the line. Plays fast and free, but doesn't overpursue. Has a lot of experience playing off-man or zone, so a little unsure how he projects in straight-up man coverage at the next level. Does have good anticipation and makes a break on the ball while not pulling the trigger too prematurely. Will likely need a couple of years before having a chance to be in the defensive backfield rotation.
