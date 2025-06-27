Mountaineers Now

WVU 2026 RB Target SirPaul Cheeks to Push Back Decision Date

The Mountaineers hope to add to the backfield sooner rather than later in the 2026 recruiting class.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff was hoping to land another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class in the coming days while adding to its backfield in one fell swoop, but they'll have to wait a little longer and remain in hot pursuit of SirPaul Cheeks.

Cheeks, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound speedster from Richmond, Virginia, was set to announce his decision on July 1st, but recently tweeted that he will be putting that announcement on hold. There is no specific timeline for a rescheduled announcement at this time. He was set to decide between Kentucky, Minnesota, Pitt, and Virginia Tech in addition to West Virginia.

The Varina High School product took his official visit to WVU earlier this month and then followed it up with visits to Kentucky and Virginia Tech. Those three are believed to be at the front of the race, but Minnesota and Pitt could wiggle their way to the top if he remains open deep into the summer.

Last season as a junior, Cheeks rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per tote.

As of today, Jett Walker is the only running back committed to WVU in the 2026 class.

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

