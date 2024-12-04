Mountaineers Now

SPUR Romando Johnson Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Romando Johnson.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia adds a key pass rusher to the 2025 class with the signing of Romando Johnson. Another recruit who was getting pursued by others but chose to stick with the Mountaineers.

SPUR Romando Johnson

Height: 6'3" Weight: 245

Hometown: Lauderhill, Florida

School: Monarch

Offers

Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USF, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Wisconsin.

Evaluation

Johnson has a quick first step off the edge and uses his speed to beat his man off the ball. He'll need to get a little more handsy at the next level and use his strength to power rush, which is something he hasn't had to do a whole lot of in high school because of his athleticism.

He can play with his hand in the dirt, but certainly projects more as a stand-up edge rusher in West Virginia's system aka the SPUR position. In the run game, he does an excellent job in containment shutting down the outside and funneling runs back inside. It may take a couple years of development, but Johnson can be a solid rotational player with eventual starting potential.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

