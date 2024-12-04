SPUR Romando Johnson Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia adds a key pass rusher to the 2025 class with the signing of Romando Johnson. Another recruit who was getting pursued by others but chose to stick with the Mountaineers.
SPUR Romando Johnson
Height: 6'3" Weight: 245
Hometown: Lauderhill, Florida
School: Monarch
Offers
Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USF, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Wisconsin.
Evaluation
Johnson has a quick first step off the edge and uses his speed to beat his man off the ball. He'll need to get a little more handsy at the next level and use his strength to power rush, which is something he hasn't had to do a whole lot of in high school because of his athleticism.
He can play with his hand in the dirt, but certainly projects more as a stand-up edge rusher in West Virginia's system aka the SPUR position. In the run game, he does an excellent job in containment shutting down the outside and funneling runs back inside. It may take a couple years of development, but Johnson can be a solid rotational player with eventual starting potential.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search