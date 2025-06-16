Syracuse Steals No. 1 Punter Jimmy Gregg Right Out of West Virginia’s Backyard
Fresh off his official visit to Syracuse, the nation's top punter in the 2026 recruiting class, Jimmy Gregg, has shut his recruitment down. Surprisingly, the Morgantown, West Virginia native picked the Orange over WVU.
After his official visit to WVU a week ago, he told West Virginia On SI, "It would mean a lot to be a Mountaineer. A lot of my family members are Mountaineers, too."
We're still a long way away from signing day, so although he's made a verbal commitment to Syracuse, don't expect WVU to go away quietly. They'll continue to pursue up until his final decision has to be made.
During his junior season at University High School, Gregg averaged 42.7 yards per punt on 37 punts. 21 of those were downed inside the 20, nine of which were inside the 10.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
CB Emari Peterson Chooses West Virginia Over SEC and Big Ten Interest
Film Breakdown: What Robert Stith Brings to West Virginia’s 2026 WR Room
Versatile OL Target D’Nilyeon Taylor Sets Commitment Date With WVU in the Mix
Top WVU QB Target Getting Close to a Decision With Final Visits Wrapping Up