MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

OFFICIAL: OL Tairiq Stewart Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

OL Tairiq Stewart

From: ASA College

Height/Weight: 6'5" 330

Offers: Boise, Maryland, Tennessee, Southern Miss, UTSA

Scouting Analysis:

Big, physical offensive tackle that has strong, powerful hands. Similar body type to that of former Mountaineer Quinton Spain. Should be able to dominate in pass protection, with improvements to be made in run support.

Playing Time Projection:

Very likely to start game one of the 2020 season or at least have the chance to. Both starting tackles have graduated and he fits their need and brings much needed experience. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: DE Sean Martin Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Sean Martin

OFFICIAL: LB Lanell Carr Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Lanell Carr

OFFICIAL: DL Akheem Mesidor Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Akheem Mesidor

OFFICIAL: QB Garrett Greene Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Garrett Greene

OFFICIAL: OL Chris Mayo Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Chris Mayo

OFFICIAL: CB Jackie Matthews Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Jackie Matthews

OFFICIAL: ATH David Vincent-Okoli Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee David Vincent-Okoli

OFFICIAL: CB Daryl Porter Jr. Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Daryl Porter Jr.

OFFICIAL: LB Taurus Simmons Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Taurus Simmons

OFFICIAL: OL Jordan White Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Jordan White