OFFICIAL: OL Tairiq Stewart Signs with West Virginia
OL Tairiq Stewart
From: ASA College
Height/Weight: 6'5" 330
Offers: Boise, Maryland, Tennessee, Southern Miss, UTSA
Scouting Analysis:
Big, physical offensive tackle that has strong, powerful hands. Similar body type to that of former Mountaineer Quinton Spain. Should be able to dominate in pass protection, with improvements to be made in run support.
Playing Time Projection:
Very likely to start game one of the 2020 season or at least have the chance to. Both starting tackles have graduated and he fits their need and brings much needed experience.