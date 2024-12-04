Mountaineers Now

TE Jackson Accuardi Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Jackson Accuardi.

Schuyler Callihan

With the signing of Jackson Accuardi, West Virginia has its tight end for the 2025 recruiting class.

TE Jackson Accuardi

Height: 6'7" Weight: 250

Hometown: DeForest, Wisconsin

School: DeForest

Offers

Central Michigan, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, West Virginia.

Evaluation

Accuardi has the size to play early on but needs to develop the blocking aspect of his game to have a shot at playing in 2025. As far as the receiving aspect, he's ahead of most tight ends that West Virginia has brought into the fold over the last few years. His route tree is pretty extensive, and he can comfortably line up outside and win against corners in man coverage. It will probably take a few years before he gets heavily in the tight end rotation, but there's a lot to like here.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

