TE Jackson Accuardi Signs with West Virginia
With the signing of Jackson Accuardi, West Virginia has its tight end for the 2025 recruiting class.
TE Jackson Accuardi
Height: 6'7" Weight: 250
Hometown: DeForest, Wisconsin
School: DeForest
Offers
Central Michigan, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Accuardi has the size to play early on but needs to develop the blocking aspect of his game to have a shot at playing in 2025. As far as the receiving aspect, he's ahead of most tight ends that West Virginia has brought into the fold over the last few years. His route tree is pretty extensive, and he can comfortably line up outside and win against corners in man coverage. It will probably take a few years before he gets heavily in the tight end rotation, but there's a lot to like here.
