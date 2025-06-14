Texas Tech Safety Commit on Campus at WVU With Flip Buzz Heating Up
It's another massive weekend for recruiting in Morgantown, West Virginia, as the coaching staff is hosting several recruits on an official visit.
Earlier this week, the Mountaineers successfully flipped UCF linebacker commit Antoine Sharp, and now, they're looking to flip another Big 12 rival pledge in class of 2026 safety Aaron Bradshaw (6'4", 190 lbs) of Fort Worth, Texas.
Bradshaw made trips to Houston and TCU earlier this month and still has his official visit lined up with Texas Tech (June 20-22). Others who have offered the North Crowley product include Arizona State, Colorado, LSU, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Pitt, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, and UTEP, to name a few.
As a junior, Bradshaw totaled 36 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
He's developed a strong relationship with the Mountaineers' safeties coach, Gabe Franklin, who began recruiting him back in late January. West Virginia feels good about where it stands in their pursuit.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Miles Khatri, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Releases Video and Photos of New Turf Installed at Mountaineer Field
JJ Wetherholt's Walk-Off Keeps Double-A Cardinals' Blistering-Hot June Rolling
Another 2025 Departure? WVU OL Signee Appears to Be Heading Elsewhere
Antoine Sharp’s Junior Film Proves He Could Be a Key Piece in WVU’s Future