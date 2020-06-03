MountaineerMaven
2023 RB Ryan Bullard Happy to Receive West Virginia Offer

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia tight ends coach Travis Trickett recently sent out an offer to class of 2023 running back Ryan Bullard of Killian High School in Miami, Florida.

"I was happy to pick up the WVU offer, it's big for me," Bullard stated. "I think it's a great program and it would be cool to play in the Big 12 Conference."

Bullard also holds offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami, Penn State, Maryland, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Florida International. There is no set decision date at this time, but Ole Miss, Florida, and Penn State are viewed as the leaders, he tells Mountaineer Maven.

A visit to West Virginia will happen, but doesn't appear to be happening in the near future, especially with the pandemic still in effect.

